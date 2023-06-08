Markets Remain Bullish After US Stocks End Mixed

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "Extreme Greed" zone on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Wednesday as investors assessed the recent economic data. The trade deficit in the U.S. increased to a six-month high level of $74.6 billion in April, versus a $60.6 billion gap in the prior month. Exports from the U.S. fell by $9.2 billion from a month ago to $249 billion in April, while imports rose by $4.8 billion to $323.6 billion.

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI shares tumbled around 15% on Wednesday after the company posted downbeat results for its third quarter.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 92 points to 33,665.02 on Wednesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.38% at 4,267.52, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.29% to settle at 13,104.89 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Signet Jewelers Limited SIG, Designer Brands Inc. DBI and Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN today.

At a current reading of 75.0, the index remained in the "Extreme Greed" zone, versus a previous reading of 75.0

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

