Calavo Growers: Q2 Earnings Insights

Calavo Growers CVGW reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Calavo Growers missed estimated earnings by 105.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was down $86.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 23.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Calavo Growers's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.33 0.35 0.22 EPS Actual -0.08 0.03 0.16 0.33 Revenue Estimate 270.57M 297.97M 332.50M 316.85M Revenue Actual 226.20M 243.57M 341.99M 331.42M

