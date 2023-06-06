G-III Apparel Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

G-III Apparel Group GIII reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
G-III Apparel Group beat estimated earnings by 230.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was down $82.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at G-III Apparel Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.43
|1.81
|0.47
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|1.35
|0.39
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|769.28M
|1.06B
|594.78M
|589.73M
|Revenue Actual
|854.43M
|1.08B
|605.24M
|688.76M
To track all earnings releases for G-III Apparel Group visit their earnings calendar here.
