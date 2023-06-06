G-III Apparel Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

G-III Apparel Group GIII reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

G-III Apparel Group beat estimated earnings by 230.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was down $82.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at G-III Apparel Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 EPS Estimate 0.43 1.81 0.47 0.55 EPS Actual 0.41 1.35 0.39 0.72 Revenue Estimate 769.28M 1.06B 594.78M 589.73M Revenue Actual 854.43M 1.08B 605.24M 688.76M

To track all earnings releases for G-III Apparel Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.