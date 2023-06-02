Globus Maritime: Q1 Earnings Insights

Globus Maritime GLBS reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Globus Maritime beat estimated earnings by 35.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was down $9.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Globus Maritime's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.04 0.21 0.47 0.33 EPS Actual -0.15 0.21 0.54 0.59 Revenue Estimate 8.80M 13.00M 18.30M 16.40M Revenue Actual 8.30M 15.87M 19.14M 18.44M

