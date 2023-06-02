ñol


Why Five Below Shares Are Gaining Today

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
June 2, 2023 10:19 AM | 2 min read
  • Five Below Inc FIVE reported a Q1 2023 revenue growth of 13.5% Y/Y to $726.2 million, missing the consensus of $728.0 million. Comparable sales rose 2.7% Y/Y in the quarter.
  • Operating income stood at $42.4 million versus $42.3 million a year ago.
  • EPS grew 13.6% Y/Y to $0.67, beating the consensus of $0.63.
  • Cash and equivalents stood at ~$423 million. The company opened 27 new stores and ended the quarter with 1,367 stores in 43 states.
  • Outlook: For Q2, the company expects net sales of $755 million-$765 million (versus the consensus of $767.49 million) and EPS of $0.80-$0.85 (consensus: $0.87)
  • FIVE expects an increase in comparable sales of 2% to 3% and expects to open around 40 new stores.
  • For 2023, the company revised net sales forecast to $3.50 billion-$3.57 billion (from $3.49 billion-$3.59 billion earlier vs. consensus: $3.57 billion) and EPS to $5.31-$5.71 (vs. $5.25- $5.76 previously and consensus: $5.60). 
  • FIVE projects a 1% to 3% increase in comparable sales in 2023.
  • "Looking to the rest of the year, we remain focused on playing offense to drive increased market share. We now plan to open a record 200-plus new stores and complete over 400 conversions to the new Five Beyond prototype in 2023 while building a strong pipeline of new stores for 2024. With the headwinds of the pandemic moderating, combined with our continued experience and efficiency-based initiatives, we believe we are well-positioned to continue our high growth," said Joel Anderson, President and CEO.
  • Also ReadFive Below's Consumables Strength: A Silver Lining In Tight Consumer Spending Scenario
  • Price Action: FIVE shares are trading higher by 5.03% at $177.87 on the last check Friday.

