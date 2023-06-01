ñol


Dollar General, Broadcom And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 1, 2023 4:12 AM | 1 min read
  • Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to post quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $9.46 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 0.2% to $201.39 in after-hours trading.
  • NetApp, Inc. NTAP reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also said it sees FY24 adjusted earnings of $5.65 to $5.85 per share, versus market estimates of $5.57 per share. NetApp shares surged 7% to $71.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Broadcom Inc. AVGO to have earned $10.08 per share on revenue of $8.71 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Broadcom shares fell 0.5% to $804.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Salesforce, Inc. CRM posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter. The company expects full-year revenue to be between $34.5 billion and $34.7 billion and adjusted earnings between $7.41 and $7.43 per share. Salesforce shares dropped 5.8% to $210.45 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Hormel Foods Corporation HRL to post quarterly earnings at 40 cents per share on revenue of $3.05 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares rose 1.2% to $38.69 in after-hours trading.

 

