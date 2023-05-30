U-Haul Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights

U-Haul Holding UHAL reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 05:21 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

U-Haul Holding missed estimated earnings by 68.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.5.

Revenue was down $9.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.47 which was followed by a 7.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at U-Haul Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 1.45 2.29 1.98 0.82 EPS Actual 0.98 1.99 1.89 0.49 Revenue Estimate 1.48B 1.91B 1.50B 1.24B Revenue Actual 1.38B 1.70B 1.60B 1.20B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.