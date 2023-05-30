U-Haul Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights

U-Haul Holding UHAL reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 05:21 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
U-Haul Holding missed estimated earnings by 68.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.5.
Revenue was down $9.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.47 which was followed by a 7.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at U-Haul Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.45
|2.29
|1.98
|0.82
|EPS Actual
|0.98
|1.99
|1.89
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|1.48B
|1.91B
|1.50B
|1.24B
|Revenue Actual
|1.38B
|1.70B
|1.60B
|1.20B
To track all earnings releases for U-Haul Holding visit their earnings calendar here.
