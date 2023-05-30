ñol


HP, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 30, 2023 3:35 AM | 1 min read
  • Wall Street expects HP Inc. HPQ to post quarterly earnings at 76 cents per share on revenue of $13.09 billion after the closing bell. HP shares gained 0.3% to $31.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Skyline Champion Corporation SKY to have earned 93 cents per share on revenue of $528.22 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Skyline Champion shares fell 0.3% to $64.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LXRX reported the FDA approval of INPEFA for the treatment of heart failure. Lexicon shares jumped 17.6% to $3.74 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR is expected to report quarterly earnings at 3 cents per share on revenue of $45.06 million. UP Fintech shares slipped 0.4% to $2.58 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Box, Inc. BOX to post quarterly loss at 32 cents per share on revenue of $266.55 million after the closing bell. Box shares rose 0.9% to $28.00 in after-hours trading.

 

