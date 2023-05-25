Recap: Hamilton Lane Q4 Earnings

Hamilton Lane HLNE reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hamilton Lane beat estimated earnings by 21.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.79.

Revenue was up $11.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 0.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hamilton Lane's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.61 0.79 0.79 EPS Actual 0.43 1.02 0.92 0.89 Revenue Estimate 127.45M 105.45M 101.58M 100.89M Revenue Actual 127.07M 153.38M 135.51M 100.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.