Lowe's, AutoZone And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

- Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW to post quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share on revenue of $21.60 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares fell 1.3% to $200.50 in after-hours trading.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its full-year sales outlook. Zoom Video shares gained 1.2% to $72.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting AutoZone, Inc. AZO to have earned $31.42 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. AutoZone shares rose 0.1% to $2,622.00 in after-hours trading.
- Microvast Holdings Inc MVST shares tumbled in Monday's after-hours session after the U.S. Department of Energy reportedly canceled contract negotiations for another potential $200 million award for Microvast, per Reuters, citing a source familiar with the matter. Microvast shares dipped 24.1% to $1.67 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Intuit Inc. INTU to post quarterly earnings at $8.48 per share on revenue of $6.10 billion after the closing bell. Intuit shares rose 0.3% to $455.28 in after-hours trading.
Read This Next: Check Out 3 Energy Stocks With Over 6% Dividend Yields From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.