Recap: Sea Q1 Earnings

Sea SE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sea missed estimated earnings by 10.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.39.

Revenue was up $141.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.51 which was followed by a 0.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sea's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.79 -1.09 -1.21 -1.17 EPS Actual 0.72 -0.66 -1.03 -0.80 Revenue Estimate 3.06B 3.00B 2.97B 2.80B Revenue Actual 3.45B 3.16B 2.94B 2.90B

To track all earnings releases for Sea visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.