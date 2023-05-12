ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

Earnings Preview For Sohu.com

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2023 10:01 AM | 1 min read

Sohu.com SOHU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-05-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sohu.com will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.56.

Sohu.com bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Sohu.com's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate
EPS Actual -0.06 -0.5 0.36 0.26
Price Change % -1.32% -0.9% 0.46% -0.14%

Stock Performance

Shares of Sohu.com were trading at $13.81 as of May 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Sohu.com visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsBZI-EP

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved