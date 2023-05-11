Recap: Haemonetics Q4 Earnings

Haemonetics HAE reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Haemonetics beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.7.

Revenue was up $39.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Haemonetics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.67 0.51 0.60 EPS Actual 0.85 0.83 0.58 0.65 Revenue Estimate 300.47M 269.22M 249.00M 257.82M Revenue Actual 305.30M 297.49M 261.46M 265.00M

