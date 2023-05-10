Recap: GoodRx Holdings Q1 Earnings

GoodRx Holdings GDRX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 06:02 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GoodRx Holdings beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was down $19.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GoodRx Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.04 0.04 0.08 EPS Actual 0.07 0.07 0.06 0.10 Revenue Estimate 178.50M 185.33M 184.71M 200.44M Revenue Actual 184.11M 187.32M 191.80M 203.33M

To track all earnings releases for GoodRx Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.