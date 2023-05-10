Recap: GoodRx Holdings Q1 Earnings

GoodRx Holdings GDRX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 06:02 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GoodRx Holdings beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was down $19.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.97% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GoodRx Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|0.04
|0.04
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.07
|0.06
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|178.50M
|185.33M
|184.71M
|200.44M
|Revenue Actual
|184.11M
|187.32M
|191.80M
|203.33M
