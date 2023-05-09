ZipRecruiter: Q1 Earnings Insights

ZipRecruiter ZIP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ZipRecruiter beat estimated earnings by 350.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was down $43.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 22.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ZipRecruiter's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.12 0.06 EPS Actual 0.17 0.17 0.11 0.07 Revenue Estimate 206.28M 220.03M 234.81M 220.95M Revenue Actual 210.48M 226.97M 239.94M 227.26M

To track all earnings releases for ZipRecruiter visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.