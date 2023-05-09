ZipRecruiter: Q1 Earnings Insights

ZipRecruiter ZIP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ZipRecruiter beat estimated earnings by 350.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was down $43.51 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 22.62% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ZipRecruiter's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.12
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.17
|0.11
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|206.28M
|220.03M
|234.81M
|220.95M
|Revenue Actual
|210.48M
|226.97M
|239.94M
|227.26M
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.12
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.17
|0.11
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|206.28M
|220.03M
|234.81M
|220.95M
|Revenue Actual
|210.48M
|226.97M
|239.94M
|227.26M
To track all earnings releases for ZipRecruiter visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps