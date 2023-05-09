Recap: Bain Capital Specialty Q1 Earnings

Bain Capital Specialty BCSF reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 05:16 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bain Capital Specialty beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was up $28.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bain Capital Specialty's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.35 0.34 0.34 EPS Actual 0.37 0.53 0.41 0.34 Revenue Estimate 58.36M 50.16M 46.08M 48.28M Revenue Actual 58.35M 62.81M 52.36M 46.01M

To track all earnings releases for Bain Capital Specialty visit their earnings calendar here.

