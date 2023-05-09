Recap: Bain Capital Specialty Q1 Earnings

Bain Capital Specialty BCSF reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 05:16 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bain Capital Specialty beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.4.
Revenue was up $28.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bain Capital Specialty's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.35
|0.34
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.53
|0.41
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|58.36M
|50.16M
|46.08M
|48.28M
|Revenue Actual
|58.35M
|62.81M
|52.36M
|46.01M
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.35
|0.34
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.53
|0.41
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|58.36M
|50.16M
|46.08M
|48.28M
|Revenue Actual
|58.35M
|62.81M
|52.36M
|46.01M
To track all earnings releases for Bain Capital Specialty visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.