Recap: Idacorp Q1 Earnings

Idacorp IDA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Idacorp beat estimated earnings by 20.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $0.92.
Revenue was up $85.37 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.96% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Idacorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.82
|2
|1.31
|0.92
|EPS Actual
|0.83
|2.1
|1.27
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|284.82M
|423.27M
|344.19M
|306.55M
|Revenue Actual
|422.96M
|518.01M
|358.72M
|344.29M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Idacorp management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $4.95 and $5.15 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Idacorp visit their earnings calendar here.
