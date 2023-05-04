Recap: Idacorp Q1 Earnings

Idacorp IDA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Idacorp beat estimated earnings by 20.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $0.92.

Revenue was up $85.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.96% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Idacorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.82 2 1.31 0.92 EPS Actual 0.83 2.1 1.27 0.91 Revenue Estimate 284.82M 423.27M 344.19M 306.55M Revenue Actual 422.96M 518.01M 358.72M 344.29M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Idacorp management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $4.95 and $5.15 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Idacorp visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.