CVS Health: Q1 Earnings Insights

CVS Health CVS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CVS Health beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.2 versus an estimate of $2.09.
Revenue was up $8.45 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CVS Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.92
|1.99
|2.17
|2.15
|EPS Actual
|1.99
|2.09
|2.40
|2.22
|Revenue Estimate
|76.21B
|76.75B
|76.37B
|75.39B
|Revenue Actual
|83.85B
|81.16B
|80.64B
|76.83B
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.92
|1.99
|2.17
|2.15
|EPS Actual
|1.99
|2.09
|2.40
|2.22
|Revenue Estimate
|76.21B
|76.75B
|76.37B
|75.39B
|Revenue Actual
|83.85B
|81.16B
|80.64B
|76.83B
To track all earnings releases for CVS Health visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps