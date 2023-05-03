ñol


CVS Health: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 3, 2023 6:35 AM | 1 min read
CVS Health CVS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CVS Health beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.2 versus an estimate of $2.09.

Revenue was up $8.45 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CVS Health's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 1.92 1.99 2.17 2.15
EPS Actual 1.99 2.09 2.40 2.22
Revenue Estimate 76.21B 76.75B 76.37B 75.39B
Revenue Actual 83.85B 81.16B 80.64B 76.83B

To track all earnings releases for CVS Health visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

