Recap: Deutsche Post Q1 Earnings

Deutsche Post DPSGY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 04:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Deutsche Post beat estimated earnings by 10.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.74.

Revenue was down $2.91 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.34% drop in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Deutsche Post visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.