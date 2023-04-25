ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

Why Solar Stocks SunPower (SPWR) And Sunnova (NOVA) Are Moving After-Hours

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
April 25, 2023 4:39 PM | 1 min read
Why Solar Stocks SunPower (SPWR) And Sunnova (NOVA) Are Moving After-Hours

SunPower Corp SPWR and Sunnova Energy International Inc NOVA shares are trading lower during Tuesday's after-hours sessions. Shares of several solar energy stocks are trading lower in sympathy with Enphase Energy Inc ENPH after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results.

Enphase could be falling due to weaker-than-expected second-quarter revenue guidance. Enphase Energy sees second-quarter revenue in a range of $700 million-$750 million vs. the analyst consensus estimate of $772.96 million.

So What Happened?

Enphase Energy reported quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.20.

The company also reported quarterly sales of $726.02 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $732.30 million by roughly 1%. This sales figure is, however, a marked 64.5% percent increase over sales of $441.29 million in the same period last year...Read More

See Also: Trading Strategies For Microsoft Stock Before And After Q3 Earnings

According to data from Benzinga Pro:

  • SPWR is trading lower by 2.81% to $13.50
  • NOVA is lower by 3.58% to $17.22

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsAfter-Hours CenterMoverswhy it's moving

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved