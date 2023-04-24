Coca-Cola, First Republic Bank And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Coca-Cola Company KO to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $10.81 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.1% to $64.06 in after-hours trading.

to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $10.81 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.1% to $64.06 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Whirlpool Corporation WHR to have earned $2.28 per share on revenue of $4.50 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Whirlpool shares rose 0.2% to $141.30 in the after-hours trading session.

to have earned $2.28 per share on revenue of $4.50 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Whirlpool shares rose 0.2% to $141.30 in the after-hours trading session. MoneyLion Inc. ML reported a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of Class A common stock. MoneyLion shares dropped 2.3% to $0.41 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

After the closing bell, First Republic Bank FRC is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion. First Republic Bank shares fell 0.8% to $14.14 in the after-hours trading session.

is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion. First Republic Bank shares fell 0.8% to $14.14 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Packaging Corporation of America PKG to post quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion after the closing bell. Packaging Corporation of America shares slipped 0.1% to $143.22 in after-hours trading.

Read This Next: $59M Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying