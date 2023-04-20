Recap: Bank OZK Q1 Earnings

Bank OZK OZK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bank OZK beat estimated earnings by 2.17%, reporting an EPS of $1.41 versus an estimate of $1.38.
Revenue was up $91.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank OZK's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.32
|1.17
|1.02
|0.95
|EPS Actual
|1.34
|1.08
|1.10
|1.02
|Revenue Estimate
|343.20M
|304.86M
|287.76M
|277.05M
|Revenue Actual
|360.03M
|323.78M
|292.11M
|280.82M
