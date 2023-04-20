Recap: Bank OZK Q1 Earnings

Bank OZK OZK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank OZK beat estimated earnings by 2.17%, reporting an EPS of $1.41 versus an estimate of $1.38.

Revenue was up $91.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank OZK's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 1.32 1.17 1.02 0.95 EPS Actual 1.34 1.08 1.10 1.02 Revenue Estimate 343.20M 304.86M 287.76M 277.05M Revenue Actual 360.03M 323.78M 292.11M 280.82M

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 1.32 1.17 1.02 0.95 EPS Actual 1.34 1.08 1.10 1.02 Revenue Estimate 343.20M 304.86M 287.76M 277.05M Revenue Actual 360.03M 323.78M 292.11M 280.82M

To track all earnings releases for Bank OZK visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.