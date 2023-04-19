Recap: Old Second Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Old Second Bancorp OSBC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Old Second Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.54.

Revenue was up $16.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.38% increase in the share price the next day.

