$1000 Invested In ResMed 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

ResMed RMD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.39%. Currently, ResMed has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion.

Buying $1000 In RMD: If an investor had bought $1000 of RMD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,352.35 today based on a price of $220.18 for RMD at the time of writing.

ResMed's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.