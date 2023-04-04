ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

S&P 500 Rises For Fourth Straight Session, Market Volatility Drops

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 4, 2023 5:45 AM | 1 min read
S&P 500 Rises For Fourth Straight Session, Market Volatility Drops

The S&P 500 closed higher on Monday, recording gains for the fourth session in a row driven by energy stocks after OPEC announced a surprise production cut.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, trimmed oil production by 1.16 million barrels per day beginning May.

On the economic data front, the ISM manufacturing PMI fell to 46.3 in March versus a reading of 47.7 in February, missing market estimates of 47.5. Construction spending fell by 0.1% month-over-month to an annual rate of $1.844 trillion in February.

Major sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a mixed note, with energy and health care stocks recording the biggest gains on Monday. However, real estate and consumer discretionary settled lower during the session.

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.25% to close at 13,148.35 on Monday, amid losses in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Tesla Inc TSLA.

Shares of Tesla dropped more than 6% on Monday following the release of production and delivery numbers.

The S&P 500 rose 0.37%, while the Dow Jones added 0.98% to 33,601.15 in the previous session.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell 0.8% to 18.55 points on Monday.

What is CBOE Volatility Index?

The CBOE Volatility Index, popularly known as VIX, is a measure of the equity market's expectation of volatility based on S&P 500 index call and put options.

Read Next: Around $3M Bet On This Communication Services Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasCBOE Volatility Index

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved