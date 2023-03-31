ñol


What's Going On With Aehr Test Systems Shares Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
March 31, 2023 12:04 PM | 1 min read
  • Aehr Test Systems AEHR shares are trading lower Friday following the release of its third-quarter FY23 results.
  • Aehr reported Q3 net sales growth of 13% year-on-year to $17.2 million, beating the consensus of $16.0 million.
  • Bookings were $33.3 million, the highest quarterly bookings in the company's history.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.16 beat the consensus of $0.14.
  • Aehr reiterated its FY23 revenue guidance of $60 million - $70 million (consensus $65.17 million).
  • On March 28, 2023, CFO Kenneth B. Spink shared his plans to retire after the end of the current fiscal year-end reporting
  • Aehr has initiated a search to identify a new CFO. To facilitate an orderly transition, Spink intends to remain at the company.
  • During the quarter, the company received gross proceeds totaling $7.3 million on the sale of 208,917 shares at an average price of $34.78 per share, and $17.7 million remains available under its At-The-Market (ATM).
  • Price Action: AEHR shares traded lower by 13.49% at $32.20 on the last check Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

