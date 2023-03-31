Why Are Inpixon Shares Trading Higher Premarket Today

by

Inpixon INPX shares gained premarket Friday after reporting FY22 results on Thursday.

shares gained premarket Friday after reporting FY22 results on Thursday. The Indoor Intelligence company reported a 21% growth in revenue to $19.4 million.

Proforma non-GAAP EPS loss improved to $(12.25), down from $(18.77) for the prior year period.

The gross margin declined by 100 bps to 72% due to the sales mix.

CEO Nadir Ali said, "The recently completed spin-off of our workplace experience products and business, which was a primary focus of the company during the second half of 2022, will allow Inpixon shareholders that were eligible to participate in the distribution to share in the potential upside of an investment in two separate and independent public companies."

"We believe this transaction was a significant accomplishment structured for the benefit of our shareholders. To the same end, we are also actively pursuing other opportunities for the remainder of our business that we believe will increase total enterprise value," he added.

Price Action: INPX shares traded higher by 21.60% at $0.45 premarket on the last check Friday.

