Investor Fear Increases Amid Recent Bank Concerns

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some increase in the fear level among U.S. investors.

US stocks closed higher on Friday following a volatile trading session. All the major indices recorded gains last week, with the Dow adding 0.4% and the S&P 500 gaining 1.4%.

Deutsche Bank AG DB shares came under pressure on Friday following a spike in credit default swaps amid persistent concerns regarding the stability of European banks.

The US Federal Reserve, last week, hiked rates by a quarter-point.

The Dow closed higher by around 132 points to 32,237.53 on Friday. The S&P 500 rose 0.56% to 3,970.99, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.31% to settle at 11,823.96 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Carnival Corporation CCL,

BioNTech SE BNTX and PVH Corp. PVH today.

At a current reading of 33.0, the index remained in the "Fear" zone., versus a previous reading of 34.0

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

