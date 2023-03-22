ñol


Baozun Registers 20% Topline Decline In Q4 Weighed Down By GMV Weakness; Updates On Newer Business Lines

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
March 22, 2023 8:08 AM | 1 min read
  • Baozun Inc (NASDAQBZUN) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 19.5% year-on-year to $370.2 million, missing the consensus of $387.7 million.
  • Drivers: Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) declined 1.7% Y/Y to RMB25.6 billion. Distribution GMV decreased 37.2% Y/Y to RMB867.8 million. Non-distribution GMV was flat Y/Y at RMB24.7 billion.
  • Segments: Product sales revenue declined 37.2% Y/Y to $112 million. Services revenue decreased 8.3% Y/Y to $258.2 million.
  • The non-GAAP operating margin improved by 500 bps to 7.2%. Non-GAAP income from operations increased by 157.2% Y/Y to $26.5 million.
  • Non-GAAP EPS per ADS of $0.34 missed the consensus of $0.39.
  • Baozun held $455.4 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Mr. Vincent Qiu, Chairman, and CEO, commented, "Looking forward, we see a rapid merging of online and offline commerce, where brands are empowered by technology and digitalization to engage with consumers in a more precise and interactive journey. Reflecting this trend, we are upgrading Baozun into three major business lines -- Baozun e-Commerce ("BEC"), Baozun Brand Management ("BBM"), and Baozun International ("BZI")."
  • Price Action: BZUN shares traded lower by 5.23% at $5.44 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

