First Republic Bank, United States Steel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $703.54 million before the opening bell. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares fell 0.9% to $7.60 in after-hours trading. First Republic Bank FRC announced a deal for $30 billion in deposits from major banks and said it has decided to suspend its dividend. First Republic Bank shares dropped 14.7% to $29.22 in the after-hours trading session.

announced a deal for $30 billion in deposits from major banks and said it has decided to suspend its dividend. First Republic Bank shares dropped 14.7% to $29.22 in the after-hours trading session. United States Steel Corp X issued strong guidance for the first quarter. The company said it expects Q1 adjusted earnings to be in a range of 58 cents to 63 cents per share, versus market expectations of 41 cents per share. United States Steel shares gained 4.8% to $25.70 in the after-hours trading session.

to post quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $822.82 million before the opening bell. XPeng shares gained 1.3% to $8.44 in after-hours trading. FedEx Corporation FDX reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY23 forecast. FedEx shares climbed 11.4% to $227.40 in after-hours trading.

