ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

First Republic Bank, United States Steel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 17, 2023 2:51 AM | 1 min read
First Republic Bank, United States Steel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $703.54 million before the opening bell. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares fell 0.9% to $7.60 in after-hours trading.
  • First Republic Bank FRC announced a deal for $30 billion in deposits from major banks and said it has decided to suspend its dividend. First Republic Bank shares dropped 14.7% to $29.22 in the after-hours trading session.
  • United States Steel Corp X issued strong guidance for the first quarter. The company said it expects Q1 adjusted earnings to be in a range of 58 cents to 63 cents per share, versus market expectations of 41 cents per share. United States Steel shares gained 4.8% to $25.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Analysts expect XPeng Inc. XPEV to post quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $822.82 million before the opening bell. XPeng shares gained 1.3% to $8.44 in after-hours trading.
  • FedEx Corporation FDX reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY23 forecast. FedEx shares climbed 11.4% to $227.40 in after-hours trading.

Read This Next: Over $7M Bet On This Consumer Defensive Stock? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasStocks To WatchStocks to Watch

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved