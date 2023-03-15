ñol


S&P 500 Down Over 1%; ThermoGenesis Shares Spike Higher

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 15, 2023 3:11 PM | 4 min read
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 400 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded down 1.32% to 31,732.39 while the NASDAQ fell 0.24% to 11,400.70. The S&P 500, also fell, dropping, 1.11% to 3,875.80.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

  • Utilities shares rose by 0.8% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Genie Energy Ltd. GNE, up 4%, and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás EBR, up 3%.
  • In trading on Wednesday, energy shares tumbled by 5.8%.

 

Top Headline

Producer prices for final demand declined 0.1% month-over-month in February versus market estimates of a 0.3% growth.

 

Equities Trading UP

  • ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO shares shot up 85% to $3.90 after the company announced the roll out of ReadyStart cGMP Suites for early-stage cell and gene-therapy companies.
  • Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. JNCE got a boost, shooting 37% to $1.4511 after the company confirmed receipt of unsolicited proposal from Concentra Biosciences to acquire 100% of the company.
  • Smartsheet Inc. SMAR shares were also up, gaining 16% to $44.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong EPS guidance.

 

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BLCM shares tumbled 47% to $0.4518 after the company discontinued Phase 1/2 trials and initiated an evaluation of strategic alternatives.
  • Shares of American Public Education, Inc. APEI were down 48% to $4.82 after the company posted downbeat Q4 results.
  • Casa Systems, Inc. CASA was down, falling 46% to $1.8950 after the company reported Q4 results and said Jerry Guo will retire as President and CEO.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 6.3% to $66.83 while gold traded up 1.1% at $1,931.20.

Silver traded down 0.3% to $21.985 on Wednesday while copper fell 3% to $3.8840.

 

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 dipped 2.92%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 3.83% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 3.64%. The German DAX tumbled 3.27% French CAC 40 dropped 3.58% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index declined 4.61%.

Industrial production in the Eurozone climbed by 0.7% from a month ago in January, versus a revised 1.3% drop in December. The annual inflation rate in France accelerated to 6.3% in February from 6% in the previous month. The wholesale price inflation in Germany fell for a fifth straight month to 8.9% year-over-year in February from 10.6% in the prior month.

 

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.03%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gaining 1.52% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbing 0.55%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.59%.

Indian merchandise trade deficit shrank to $17.43 billion in February from $18.75 billion in the year-ago month. Chinese retail trade rose 3.5% from the previous year for January-February 2023, while industrial production rose 2.4% year-over-year in January-February 2023 combined.

 

Economics

  • Mortgage applications in the US rose 6.5% in the week ended March 10, 2023, following a 7.4% increase in the prior week.
  • Retail sales in the US dropped 0.4% month-over-month in February versus a revised 3.2% increase in January.
  • Producer prices for final demand declined 0.1% month-over-month in February versus market estimates of a 0.3% growth.
  • The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index fell to -24.6 in March from -5.8 a month ago.
  • The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index rose for a third month to a reading of 44 in March, reaching a new high since Sept. 2022.
  • US business inventories declined 0.1% from a month ago in January.
  • US crude oil inventories increased by 1.55 million barrels in the week ended March 10, higher than market estimates of a 1.188 million gain, the US Energy Information Administration said.

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 105,665,980 cases with around 1,149,250 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,691,950 cases and 530,780 deaths, while France reported over 39,667,100 COVID-19 cases with 165,240 deaths. In total, there were at least 681,803,360 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,813,560 deaths.

