Lennar, Caleres And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Wall Street expects Lennar Corporation LEN to post quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $5.92 billion after the closing bell. Lennar shares rose 0.1% to $99.00 in after-hours trading.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees 2023 revenue in a range of $936 million to $963 million. Getty Images shares dropped 6.9% to $4.85 in the after-hours trading session.

reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees 2023 revenue in a range of $936 million to $963 million. Getty Images shares dropped 6.9% to $4.85 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Caleres, Inc. CAL to have earned $0.65 per share on revenue of $689.71 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Caleres shares fell 4.3% to close at $22.90 on Monday.

Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued weak revenue guidance. Turtle Beach shares dipped 14.5% to $5.87 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Guess?, Inc. GES to post quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $772.00 million after the closing bell. Guess shares rose 1.6% to $20.99 in after-hours trading.

