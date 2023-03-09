Paysafe Q4 Takeaways: Registers 3% Revenue Growth Aided By Higher Payment Volume

by

Paysafe Limited PSFE reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 3% year-on-year to $383.6 million, beating the consensus of $376.1 million. Total Payment Volume of $33.1 billion increased 5% Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 40 bps to 28% as the Merchant Solutions margin decreased by 270 bps.

Paysafe held $2.1 billion in cash and equivalents, including customer accounts, and generated $91.5 million in free cash flow.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beat the consensus of $0.10.

Bruce Lowthers, CEO of Paysafe, commented: "We have recruited high-caliber talent, simplified and re-positioned the business, and re-built our sales organization, which is driving early success in cross-selling and multi-product client wins."

Outlook: Paysafe expects Q1 revenue of $375 million - $380 million, versus the consensus of $376.88 million.

Price Action: PSFE shares traded higher by 6.16% at $21.55 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

