These Analysts Revise Price Targets On CrowdStrike Following Strong Q4 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 8, 2023 8:10 AM | 1 min read
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong guidance.

CrowdStrike said revenue swelled 48% year-over-year to $637.4 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $624.92 million. The company reported quarterly earnings of 47 cents per share, which beat estimates of 43 cents per share.

CrowdStrike said it expects full-year 2023 revenue to be between $2.955 billion and $3.015 billion versus estimates of $2.23 billion. The company sees full-year adjusted earnings in a range of $2.21 to $2.39 per share versus estimates of $1.50 per share.

CrowdStrike shares gained 7% to $133.61 in today’s pre-market trading session.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on CrowdStrike following the release of results.

  • BMO Capital raised the price target on CrowdStrike from $120 to $152. BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained an Outperform rating.
  • Citigroup increased the price target on CrowdStrike from $145 to $155. Citigroup analyst Fatima Boolani maintained a Buy rating.
  • Barclays boosted the price target on CrowdStrike from $155 to $165. Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained an Overweight rating.
  • UBS raised the price target on CrowdStrike from $150 to $165. UBS analyst Fatima Boolani maintained a Buy rating.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target on CrowdStrike from $150 to $160. RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained an Outperform rating.
  • BTIG raised the price target on CrowdStrike from $148 to $163. BTIG analyst Gray Powell maintained a Buy rating.
  • Evercore ISI Group, meanwhile, lowered the price target on CrowdStrike from $200 to $190. Evercore ISI Group analyst Peter Levine maintained an Outperform rating.

