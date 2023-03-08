Campbell Soup, United Natural Foods And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $7.77 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares rose 2.3% to $41.89 in after-hours trading.

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX reported weaker-than-expected Q2 sales. The company is estimating Q3 revenue to come in a range of $385 million to $395 million, which would be a decline of 22% to 20% year-over-year. Stitch Fix shares dipped 7.9% to $4.58 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Campbell Soup Company CPB to have earned $0.74 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Campbell Soup shares rose 0.7% to $52.50 in after-hours trading.

Couchbase, Inc. BASE posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees FY24 revenue of $171.7 million to $174.7 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $176.59 million. Couchbase shares gained 2.6% to $16.73 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated ABM to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion before the opening bell. ABM shares rose 2.8% to $49.21 in after-hours trading.

