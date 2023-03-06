Investor Optimism Improves After Dow Snaps 4-Week Losing Streak

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an improvement in overall sentiment among US investors.

US stocks moved higher on Friday as Treasury yields fell from their recent highs after investors digested comments from the Federal Reserve officials. The Dow Jones added around 1.75% last week, snapping a four-week losing streak.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE posted better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its FY23 earnings guidance.

The Dow closed higher by around 387 points to 33,390.97 on Friday. The S&P 500 rose 1.61% to 4,045.64, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.97% to settle at 11,689.01 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Ciena Corporation CIEN, Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW and Nutanix, Inc NTNX today.

At a current reading of 55.0, the index remained in the "Neutral" zone, compared to a previous reading of 49.0.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

