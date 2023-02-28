- ADT Inc ADT reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 19% year-on-year to $1.645 billion, beating the consensus of $1.620 billion.
- The end-of-period recurring monthly revenue (RMR) of $374 million rose 4% Y/Y.
- Consumer and small business revenue grew 6% to $1.12 billion, and Commercial revenue climbed 15%.
- The operating margin improved from 0.7% a year ago to 12.5%.
- The company held $373 million in cash and equivalents. Net cash provided by operating activity totaled $567 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 400 bps to 38% due to a decline in CSB and Solar margins.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.10 missed the consensus of $0.18.
- "Our results reflect the progress ADT is making as we shift from a traditional security company towards an innovative business poised for accelerating growth in new markets," said ADT President and CEO, Jim DeVries.
- "We concluded the year with positive momentum in our business, along with launching our partnership with State Farm and advancing our strategic relationship with Google."
- Outlook: ADT expected FY23 sales of $6.60 billion - $6.85 billion, against the consensus of $6.85 billion.
- It expects adjusted EPS of $0.30 - $0.40 (consensus $0.69).
- Dividend: The board declared a cash dividend of $0.035 per share.
- Price Action: ADT shares traded lower by 8.33% at $7.21 on the last check Tuesday.
