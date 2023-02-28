ñol


International Game Technology Q4 Recap: Registered 8% Revenue Growth Aided By Global Lottery, Global Gaming, And PlayDigital

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 28, 2023 9:04 AM | 1 min read
  • International Game Technology IGT reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to $1.093 billion (at constant currency) Tuesday, beating the consensus of $1.030 billion
  • Revenue grew by 4% Y/Y on a reported basis.
  • Revenue from Global Lottery declined by 3% Y/Y to $639 million (CC), Global Gaming rose 24% Y/Y to $389 million (CC), and Digital & Betting increased 63% Y/Y to $65 million (CC).
  • The operating margin expanded by 300 bps to 21% as operating income grew by 24% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.40 beat the consensus of $0.29.
  • IGT held $590 million in cash and equivalents. It generated $278 million in operating cash flow, down 30% Y/Y.
  • "We achieved all our financial goals last year while strengthening product leadership positions across our Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital activities," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT.
  • Dividend: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share.
  • Outlook: IGT expects Q1 revenue of $1.00 billion (consensus $1.02 billion) and FY23 revenue of $4.10 billion - $4.30 billion (consensus $4.13 billion).
  • IGT completed make-whole redemption of €188 million of 3.50% Notes due 2024 and $200 million of 6.50% Notes due 2025. 
  • Price Action: IGT shares traded higher by 4.65% at $27.01 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

