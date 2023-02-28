Target, Zoom Video And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Target Corporation TGT to post quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $30.67 billion before the opening bell. Target shares dropped 0.2% to $166.50 in after-hours trading.

Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong guidance. Zoom shares climbed 7.4% to $79.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting AutoZone, Inc. AZO to have earned $21.91 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. AutoZone shares rose 0.1% to $2,575.00 in after-hours trading.

Workday Inc WDAY reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but said it expects the environment to remain uncertain in the near term. Workday shares dropped 3% to $179.34 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect HP Inc. HPQ to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $14.15 billion after the closing bell. HP shares gained 0.3% to $29.48 in after-hours trading.

