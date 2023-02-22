Penumbra Earnings Preview

Penumbra PEN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2023-02-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Penumbra will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

Penumbra bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 6.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Penumbra's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.03 0.06 0.22 EPS Actual 0.01 0.01 -0.01 0.10 Price Change % 6.71% 16.88% -1.85% -5.95%

Stock Performance

Shares of Penumbra were trading at $258.18 as of February 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

