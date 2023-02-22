$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $200 Today

First Solar FSLR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.43%. Currently, First Solar has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion.

Buying $100 In FSLR: If an investor had bought $100 of FSLR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $246.99 today based on a price of $160.79 for FSLR at the time of writing.

First Solar's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.