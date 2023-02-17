$100 Invested In Lithium Americas 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Lithium Americas LAC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 19.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.82%. Currently, Lithium Americas has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion.

Buying $100 In LAC: If an investor had bought $100 of LAC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $341.13 today based on a price of $23.84 for LAC at the time of writing.

Lithium Americas's Performance Over Last 5 Years

