$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $9,100 Today

Adobe ADBE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.88%. Currently, Adobe has a market capitalization of $161.92 billion.

Buying $1000 In ADBE: If an investor had bought $1000 of ADBE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $9,122.52 today based on a price of $353.69 for ADBE at the time of writing.

Adobe's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.