Deere, AutoNation And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 17, 2023 3:49 AM | 1 min read
With US futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects AutoNation Inc AN to post quarterly earnings at $5.83 per share on revenue of $6.52 billion before the opening bell. AutoNation shares gained 0.5% to $142.01 in after-hours trading.
  • Applied Materials Inc AMAT reported better-than-expected financial results for its first quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the current quarter. Applied Materials shares gained 1.5% to $117.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Deere & Company DE to have earned $5.56 per share on revenue of $11.28 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Deere shares rose 1.3% to $408.00 in after-hours trading.

  • Texas Roadhouse Inc TXRH reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results. Texas Roadhouse shares dropped 4.9% to $99.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect PPL Corp PPL to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion before the opening bell. PPL shares gained 0.2% to $28.51 in after-hours trading.

