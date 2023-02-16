ñol


Jumia Clocks Over 7% Revenue Growth In Q4; Updates On CEO

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 16, 2023 9:07 AM | 1 min read
Jumia Clocks Over 7% Revenue Growth In Q4; Updates On CEO

  • Jumia Technologies AG JMIA reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 7.1% year-on-year to $66.5 million.

  • Orders decreased by 12.2% Y/Y to 9.9 million, and active consumers declined 15% to 3.2 million.

  • Total payment volume (TPV) decreased by 18.4% to $73.9 million. The gross merchandise value (GMV) declined 14.2% Y/Y to $283.1 million.

  • Gross profit rose 21.9% Y/Y to $41 million. The operating loss improved to $(49.8) million.

  • The Berlin-based company held $72.1 million in cash and equivalents and used $(63.5) million in operating cash flow.

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $(49.2) million.

  • Jumia downsized its workforce by 900 employees or 20% of its strength in Q4, resulting in $3.7 million in one-off restructuring costs during the quarter. It helped save over 30% on monthly staff costs starting from March 2023.

  • CEO Update: Francis Dufay, previously appointed Acting CEO, has become the CEO of Jumia.

  • FY23 Outlook: Jumia expected adjusted EBITDA loss of $(100) million - $(120) million. 

  • Price Action: JMIA shares traded lower by 0.72% at $4.15 premarket on the last check Thursday.

