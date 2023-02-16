Airbus Expects Higher Plane Deliveries For 2023, But Cautious On Production For A320

- Airbus SE's EADSY EADSF FY22 revenues increased 13% Y/Y to €58.8 billion.
- Revenues generated by Airbus' commercial aircraft activities increased by 15%, mainly reflecting the higher deliveries and the strengthening of the U.S. dollar.
- Airbus Helicopters delivered 344 units (2021: 338 units), with revenues rising by 8%, mainly reflecting growth in services and a favorable program mix.
- Revenues at Airbus Defence and Space increased by 11%. 10 A400M airlifters were delivered in 2022, compared to 8 in 2021.
- For 2023, the European planemaker plans to hand over 720 aircraft, in line with its original 2022 projection, which ended up coming in short at 661 planes in 2022, comprising 53 A220s, 516 A320 Family, 32 A330s, and 60 A350s.
- On the A320 Family program, the ramp-up trajectory has been adapted with suppliers. The company is now progressing towards a monthly production rate of 65 aircraft by the end of 2024 and 75 in 2026.
- The A330 monthly production rate increased to around three by the end of 2022, and the company targets four in 2024.
- The A350 monthly rate is now around six aircraft, and the company is targeting a monthly production rate of 9 A350s at the end of 2025.
- Airbus expects an adjusted EBIT of €6 billion in 2023, compared with €5.6 billion in 2022.
- Free cash flow before some items will drop to €3 billion, Airbus predicted, from €4.7 billion.
