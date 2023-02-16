Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• RELX RELX is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2022.

• Coca-Cola Europacific CCEP is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2022.

• Golden Ocean Group GOGL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Scorpio Tankers STNG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.29 per share on revenue of $453.49 million.

• Laboratory Corp LH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.11 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.

• Idacorp IDA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $284.82 million.

• Autohome ATHM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $280.05 million.

• Portland Gen Electric POR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $590.96 million.

• Cenovus Energy CVE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $10.30 billion.

• Granite Construction GVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $728.31 million.

• Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $110.84 million.

• Borr Drilling BORR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $134.40 million.

• LXP Industrial Trust LXP is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Newmark Group NMRK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $652.09 million.

• Toast TOST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $743.91 million.

• Integer Holdings ITGR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $371.00 million.

• DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $161.09 million.

• Kelly Services KELYA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $598.42 million.

• Southern SO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion.

• Watsco WSO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Alkermes ALKS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $290.80 million.

• Focus Finl Partners FOCS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $516.79 million.

• Blueprint Medicines BPMC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.65 per share on revenue of $34.43 million.

• Organon OGN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Pool POOL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Crocs CROX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $939.26 million.

• Bloomin Brands BLMN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Vulcan Materials VMC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• Shake Shack SHAK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $238.23 million.

• R1 RCM RCM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $519.21 million.

• Stepan SCL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $620.67 million.

• Paramount Global PARA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $8.16 billion.

• Paramount Global PARAA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $8.18 billion.

• Datadog DDOG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $449.31 million.

• Visteon VC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $956.61 million.

• Constellation Energy CEG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• NRG Energy NRG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.33 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.

• Zebra Technologies ZBRA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.59 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Hasbro HAS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• Entergy ETR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion.

• PBF Energy PBF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.98 per share on revenue of $9.62 billion.

• Henry Schein HSIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.

• Syneos Health SYNH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• West Pharmaceutical Servs WST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $657.17 million.

• Arch Resources ARCH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $12.54 per share on revenue of $798.09 million.

• Vontier VNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $791.91 million.

• ALLETE ALE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $404.81 million.

• Cedar Fair FUN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $345.76 million.

• Iridium Comms IRDM is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Hyatt Hotels H is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• DT Midstream DTM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $236.58 million.

• New Gold NGD is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Camtek CAMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $81.83 million.

• KBR KBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Materion MTRN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $444.75 million.

• Sage Therapeutics SAGE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.39 per share on revenue of $1.94 million.

• CoreCard CCRD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $15.20 million.

• Kelly Services KELYB is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $71.40 million.

• Jumia Technologies JMIA is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ducommun DCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $185.20 million.

• CBIZ CBZ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $281.56 million.

• Gogoro GGR is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Tower Semiconductor TSEM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $400.67 million.

• US Foods Hldg USFD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $8.53 billion.

• NOW DNOW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $531.32 million.

• Reliance Steel & Aluminum RS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.47 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion.

• WeWork WE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $873.83 million.

• EPAM Sys EPAM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Globant GLOB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $490.04 million.

• RE/MAX Hldgs RMAX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $82.85 million.

• XP XP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $694.76 million.

• Redfin RDFN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $448.07 million.

• DraftKings DKNG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $800.27 million.

• Stem STEM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $166.43 million.

• Indie Semiconductor INDI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $32.93 million.

• LTC Properties LTC is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Digital Realty Trust DLR is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Americold Realty Trust COLD is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Elme Communities ELME is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Iamgold IAG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $370.75 million.

• Fortune Brands FBIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• Air Lease AL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $589.11 million.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.45 per share on revenue of $742.25 million.

• DoorDash DASH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• NorthWestern NWE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $369.52 million.

• Agnico Eagle Mines AEM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• AptarGroup ATR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $775.57 million.

• Star Bulk Carriers SBLK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $227.04 million.

• Consolidated Edison ED is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.

• ReNew Energy Glb RNW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $194.00 million.

• Hannon Armstrong HASI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $34.72 million.

• Kinsale Capital Gr KNSL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $234.51 million.

• Casella Waste Systems CWST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $264.18 million.

• American Equity Inv AEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $565.68 million.

• HubSpot HUBS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $445.58 million.

• Cognex CGNX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $245.72 million.

• Telephone and Data TDS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.14 per share on revenue of $105.12 million.

• Chuy's Holdings CHUY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $102.82 million.

• Procore Technologies PCOR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $189.98 million.

• Appian APPN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $122.99 million.

• ShockWave Medical SWAV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $142.60 million.

• Nevro NVRO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $113.40 million.

• Texas Roadhouse TXRH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• BJ's Restaurants BJRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $344.19 million.

• Pacific Biosciences PACB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $26.24 million.

• Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $668.90 million.

• Newpark Resources NR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• United States Cellular USM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• DZS DZSI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $115.44 million.

• Ascendis Pharma ASND is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Oil States International OIS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $198.62 million.

• Claros Mortgage Trust CMTG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $70.29 million.

• Cohu COHU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $188.42 million.

• Hercules Capital HTGC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $90.84 million.

• Universal Electronics UEIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $130.59 million.

• Bright Horizons Family BFAM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $525.43 million.

• Artivion AORT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $79.85 million.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor MX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $59.67 million.

• Employers Holdings EIG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $197.02 million.

• Momentive Global MNTV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $121.28 million.

• Dropbox DBX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $593.69 million.

• PDF Solutions PDFS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $36.54 million.

• Cambium Networks CMBM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $82.10 million.

• AXT AXTI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $28.91 million.

• AMN Healthcare Services AMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Sixth Street Specialty TSLX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $94.14 million.

• Grand Canyon Education LOPE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $256.17 million.

• Applied Mat AMAT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $6.69 billion.

• Orion Engineered Carbons OEC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $441.88 million.

• Mercer Intl MERC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

