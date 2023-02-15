US Stocks Settle Mixed; Investor Optimism Improves

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an improvement in the overall sentiment among US investors.

The Dow Jones recorded losses on Tuesday following the release of inflation data from the US. Consumer prices rose 0.5% month-over-month in January, the most in three months, coming in-line with the market expectations. The annual inflation rate in the US eased to 6.4% in January from 6.5% in December.

On the earnings front, The Coca-Cola Company KO posted in-line quarterly earnings, while sales exceeded expectations.

The Dow closed lower by around 157 points to 34,089.27 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.03% to 4,136.13, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.57% to settle at 11,960.15 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO,

Analog Devices, Inc. ADI and Biogen Inc. BIIB today.

At a current reading of 73.0, the index remained in the "Greed" zone, compared to a previous reading of 71.0.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

Read Next: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields