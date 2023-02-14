Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• WESCO International WCC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.79 per share on revenue of $5.37 billion.

• PerkinElmer PKI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• GLOBALFOUNDRIES GFS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• Zoetis ZTS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• TransUnion TRU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $906.25 million.

• TC Energy TRP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.

• Restaurant Brands Intl QSR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• Endava DAVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $246.46 million.

• Hawaiian Electric Indus HE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $771.70 million.

• Exelon EXC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.

• Embecta EMBC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $262.90 million.

• Coca-Cola KO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $10.02 billion.

• Safehold SAFE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $72.65 million.

• Patria Investments PAX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $68.79 million.

• CAE CAE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $770.21 million.

• Materialise MTLS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $66.68 million.

• Reunion Neuroscience REUN is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• GreenPower Motor Co GP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $8.98 million.

• Marriott Intl MAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $5.47 billion.

• Armada Hoffler Properties AHH is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Urban Edge Props UE is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Peabody Energy BTU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• GCM Grosvenor GCMG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $107.97 million.

• IPG Photonics IPGP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $316.08 million.

• Ardmore Shipping ASC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $87.81 million.

• Moving iMage Technologies MITQ is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Textainer Gr Hldgs TGH is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Acasti Pharma ACST is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Flex LNG FLNG is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Yandex YNDX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NETSOL Technologies NTWK is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Triton International TRTN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $420.44 million.

• Entegris ENTG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $951.83 million.

• Franklin Electric FELE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $479.26 million.

• Mirion Technologies MIR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $190.80 million.

• Alithya Group ALYA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $136.36 million.

• Unitil UTL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $112.53 million.

• LCI Indus LCII is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $933.84 million.

• Garrett Motion GTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $949.00 million.

• GEO Group GEO is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Herc Hldgs HRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.53 per share on revenue of $773.60 million.

• Hyatt Hotels H is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Gilat Satellite Networks GILT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $74.13 million.

• Howmet Aerospace HWM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• USA Compression Partners USAC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $183.70 million.

• Leidos Holdings LDOS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.

• Ecolab ECL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.

• Sequans Communications SQNS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $16.25 million.

• InMode INMD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $129.14 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Upexi UPXI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Glimpse Group VRAR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Agree Realty ADC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $115.09 million.

• Devon Energy DVN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.

• Suncor Energy SU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $10.71 billion.

• Akamai Technologies AKAM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $904.75 million.

• Comstock Res CRK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $657.15 million.

• Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $362.58 million.

• Vinci Partners Inv VINP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $23.46 million.

• EnLink Midstream ENLC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.

• Absolute Software ABST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $79.04 million.

• Park City Gr PCYG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.19 million.

• Nu Holdings NU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Upstart Hldgs UPST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $133.59 million.

• Biotricity BTCY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.40 million.

• Bridgeline Digital BLIN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $4.23 million.

• Safe Bulkers SB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $77.15 million.

• iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF FM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.

• Cemtrex CETX is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.71 per share on revenue of $13.30 million.

• Presto Automation PRST is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $8.10 million.

• Acadia Realty Trust AKR is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Industrial Logistics ILPT is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Franklin Street Props FSP is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.90 million.

• Precision Optics Corp POCI is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• West Fraser Timber WFG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• Danaos DAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.24 per share on revenue of $242.64 million.

• Ternium TX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.

• Herbalife Nutrition HLF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• eGain EGAN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $25.09 million.

• Airbnb ABNB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Electromed ELMD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $11.05 million.

• Clearwater Paper CLW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $523.50 million.

• Livent LTHM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $239.83 million.

• Mercury General MCY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Andersons ANDE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion.

• Transphorm TGAN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.40 million.

• TripAdvisor TRIP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $343.91 million.

• GXO Logistics GXO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.

• Know Labs KNW is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cinedigm CIDM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $19.43 million.

• iPower IPW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $23.70 million.

• Aytu BioPharma AYTU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.60 per share on revenue of $26.40 million.

• Innovative Solns ISSC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• OraSure Technologies OSUR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $97.10 million.

• Encore Wire WIRE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.82 per share on revenue of $631.04 million.

• CPSI CPSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $82.10 million.

• Conduent CNDT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $991.50 million.

• Standard BioTools LAB is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BlackLine BL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $139.61 million.

• Iamgold IAG is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AMMO POWW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $54.24 million.

• Nerdwallet NRDS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $139.42 million.

• National Research NRC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Service Corp Intl SCI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $979.15 million.

• Similarweb SMWB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $50.67 million.

• Enhabit EHAB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $267.86 million.

• Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $55.27 million.

• Vishay Precision Group VPG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $95.00 million.

• Udemy UDMY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $166.04 million.

• Community Healthcare CHCT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NMI Holdings NMIH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $124.20 million.

• GoDaddy GDDY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• InvenTrust Properties IVT is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

