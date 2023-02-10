ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Flowserve Acquires Velan For $245M; Provides Solid Q4 Preliminary Results

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 10, 2023 12:08 PM | 1 min read
Flowserve Acquires Velan For $245M; Provides Solid Q4 Preliminary Results
  • Flowserve Corp FLS has agreed to acquire Velan Inc VLNSF in a transaction valued at approximately $245 million (C$329 million).
  • Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan is a manufacturer of industrial valves with a strong presence in the nuclear, cryogenic and defense markets. Velan is a family-controlled business with a team of 1,650 people and manufacturing facilities in nine countries. 
  • The deal value includes the purchase of Velan's equity for about $209 million (C$281 million) and the assumption of about $36.3 million (C$48.9 million) in outstanding gross debt as of Nov. 30, 2022.
  • Flowserve will also assume Velan's $31.4 million (C$42.2 million) of cash and cash equivalents, also as of Nov. 30, 2022. 
  • Flowserve expects to realize approximately $20 million (C$26 million) of run-rate cost synergies within two years after close. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2023.
  • Flowserve expects the deal to be accretive to its adjusted EPS in the first full year following close.
  • Upon completion of the transaction, Velan will become part of Flowserve's Flow Control Division (FCD) segment.
  • Flowserve ended the year with approximately $435 million of cash and cash equivalents.
  • Preliminary Q4 Results: Flowserve expects Q4 2022 bookings of $1.1 billion, revenues of approximately $1.0 billion (consensus $992.76 million), and Adjusted EPS of $0.59 - $0.63 (consensus $0.44).
  • It expects 2023 revenue growth of 9% - 11% and adjusted EPS of $1.50 - $1.75 (consensus $1.69).
  • Price Action: FLS shares are trading higher by 6.59% at $35.99 on the last check Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsM&ANewsGuidanceGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved