Flowserve Acquires Velan For $245M; Provides Solid Q4 Preliminary Results

Flowserve Corp FLS has agreed to acquire Velan Inc VLNSF in a transaction valued at approximately $245 million (C$329 million).

The deal value includes the purchase of Velan's equity for about $209 million (C$281 million) and the assumption of about $36.3 million (C$48.9 million) in outstanding gross debt as of Nov. 30, 2022.

Flowserve will also assume Velan's $31.4 million (C$42.2 million) of cash and cash equivalents, also as of Nov. 30, 2022.

Flowserve expects to realize approximately $20 million (C$26 million) of run-rate cost synergies within two years after close. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Flowserve expects the deal to be accretive to its adjusted EPS in the first full year following close.

Upon completion of the transaction, Velan will become part of Flowserve's Flow Control Division (FCD) segment.

Flowserve ended the year with approximately $435 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Preliminary Q4 Results : Flowserve expects Q4 2022 bookings of $1.1 billion, revenues of approximately $1.0 billion (consensus $992.76 million), and Adjusted EPS of $0.59 - $0.63 (consensus $0.44).

Price Action: FLS shares are trading higher by 6.59% at $35.99 on the last check Friday.

